Motie, Hope power Guyana Amazon Warriors to 1st win in CPL 2023

By Brandon Corlette

A top-class bowling effort from West Indies spinner Gudakesh Motie and a batting masterclass from Shai Hope led the Guyana Amazon Warriors to their first win of the 2023 Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

Playing at the Warner Park in St Kitts, Warriors recorded a 65-run victory that helped them etch their name in the history books, as the most successful team in the CPL, in terms of matches won overall.

In pursuit of Warriors’ 197-7, Patriots lost Andre Fletcher for one off Romario Shepherd, at 7-1 after 1.3 overs. Joshua Da Silva (10) struck one into the air and was removed by the dashing Keemo Paul at 28-2 in 4.3 overs.

Evin Lewis and Ambati Rayudu survived the powerplay, with Patriots posting 37-2. The duo added 55 runs for the third wicket, with Lewis dominating, slamming Imran Tahir for 21 runs in an over.

Guyana’s top spinner Motie was also taken for a six, but his skill was on show, as he mesmerised Lewis and found the edge. Lewis made a destructive 48 from 24 balls, an innings which had six maximums and one four.At 83-3 in 8.3 overs, Patriots were on course as Sherfane Rutherford joined Rayudu. Then, the Guyanese Rutherford found the deep fielder and was dismissed for three as Tahir got redemption. At the halfway stage, the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots were 88-4.

Earlier, Patriots won the toss and opted to field first. Warriors remained unchanged for this encounter, while Patriots went into this match with an extra spinner in Izharulhaq Naveed.

Chandrapaul Hemraj looked uncomfortable to the swing of Sheldon Cottrell. He was trapped at the crease for a duck at 2-1. Saim Ayub looked established and free in his strokeplay. He slammed three fours and two sixes on his way to 31 from 17 balls. However, he played one shot too many as he was bowled by Dominic Drakes at 35-2 in 4.2 overs.

Motie showed skill and great control to rip the heart out of the Patriots chase, as he finished with 4-29 from four overs, including 11 dot balls, his career-best figures. Patriots were bowled out for 132 from 16.5 overs. Tahir chipped in with 2-35.

Azam Khan struck two fours in his nine, but he was set-up by Oshane Thomas and edged one to short third-man. Warriors were reduced to 50-3 in 5.4 overs.

Hope was joined by Shimron Hetmyer, and at the power play, Warriors were 59-3 in six overs. Hope flexed his muscle, capitalising on the free hit and looked organised.

Hetmyer was dropped on four at deep mid-wicket by Corbin Bosch off left-arm spinner George Linde. Hope dominated the bowling and after 10 overs, Warriors were poised for a big total at 101-3. The classy Barbadian player reached his fifty in 26 balls. In an exhibition of power and skill, Hope slammed four sixes and three fours in his 32-ball 54. He was bowled all ends up by leggie Naveed.

Hope and Hetmyer added 74 runs together for the fourth wicket. At 124-4 after 13 overs, Paul joined Hetmyer. Thomas then induced Hetmyer into a slash and he was caught at deep point for 26 from 22 balls. He struck a solitary four and lone six in his innings.

After Hetmyer was removed, Patriots clawed back with more wickets, but Paul and Shepherd slammed 25 runs each to propel Warriors to 197-7 in 20 overs. Shepherd was unbeaten on 25 from 10 balls, slamming two sixes and two fours. Oshane Thomas had 3-38 in his four overs.

The tournament will continue tomorrow, Saturday, August 26 with two matches. St Lucia Kings will play Trinbago Knight Riders from 10:00h while St Kitts and Nevis Patriots will play Barbados Royals from 19:00h. Warriors will play their next game on Sunday, August 27 against Jamaica Tallawahs at 10:00h local time at Warner Park, St Kitts.