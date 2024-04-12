Mother, son arrested over murder of Festival City man

Dead: Amaziah Hohnikirk

See full statement from the Guyana Police Force:

Today, on April 12th, 2024, at 07:00 hrs, an alleged murder took place at Lot 3 Perry Street Tucville. The victim was identified as Amaziah Hohnikirk, a 36-year-old laborer residing at lot 1803 Unity Place Festival City. It is alleged that the perpetrator is Alicia Edmonson, a 42-year-old housewife who also resides at Lot 3 Perry Street, Tucville.

According to reports, yesterday (April 11th, 2024) at about 23:15 hrs, the suspect Alicia and one of her sons, Darrel Kennedy age 24 yrs, a Laborer of the said address who is a friend of the deceased had a misunderstanding over a speaker box that was damaged for Darrel.

On April 12, 2024, at approximately 6:50 AM, Alicia informed her other son, Malkchi Kennedy (21-year-old laborer), that Darrel had allegedly abused her. At 7:00 AM, Malkchi went searching for Darrel and encountered the deceased with an individual named Sean on Perry Street. An argument ensued, leading them to Alicia’s residence.

During the confrontation at Alicia’s residence, Sean (allegedly armed with a hockey stick) struck Alicia on her left wrist. Alicia then allegedly retrieved a knife and stabbed the [now] deceased once in the abdomen and once each on the left and right wrists.

The deceased fled the scene with Sean, entered a motor vehicle, and proceeded to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), where he succumbed to his injuries while receiving treatment.

The suspect and her son Malkchi are presently in custody.

Investigations are ongoing.