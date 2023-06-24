Mother of four seeking help to rebuild after New Amsterdam home collapses

The collapsed house

A mother of New Amsterdam, Berbice, Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) is counting her lucky stars after her house collapsed while she and two of her four kids were inside. Now, the woman is asking for assistance from public-spirited persons to rebuild.

Tiffney Waldron

The incident occurred on Thursday afternoon and at the time, 29-year-old Tiffney Waldron was worried that her other two children were trapped after the wooden structure had fallen; but, thankfully, they were safe.

Waldron explained that her Smithfield, New Amsterdam, house collapsed shortly after her four children arrived home from school.

She had asked one of the children to go to the shop and another to full a bucket of water from the pipe in the yard. Shortly after, the woman recalled hearing a cracking sound.

“The next thing I know is that I get pitch into the kitchen and my son get pitch back in the bedroom and the house was on the ground.”

According to Waldron, since then, it is difficult for her to dwell in the building especially using the bed to sleep. However, the mother of four has no other choice for now.

She noted that Thursday’s incident is also affecting her children.

“They didn’t get to go to school [on Friday] because of the incident because everything is haywire; nothing is at hand reach. It is very uncomfortable. I can’t even sleep in the night because how the house fall it is in a slant and the bed, it slant too.”

The government 10-day part time worker says she is not in the financial position to fix the house at this point in time. The children’s father is currently in the interior.

As such, the mother of four is seeking the public’s assistance to carry out the needed repairs.

Waldron can be contacted on telephone number: 707-1062