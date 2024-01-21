Mother of 5 killed in early morning accident on ECD Road

Dead: Denese Elizabeth Joicline Paul

A mother of five was killed in an early morning accident today on the Beterverwagting (BV), East Coast Demerara, public road.

Dead is 53-year-old Denese Elizabeth Joicline Paul of 1139 Bareroot, Bachelors Adventure, ECD.

The accident occurred around 02:00h today (Sunday, January 21, 2024).

According to her son, Reon Anderson, Paul left her Bareroot home around 19:00h on Saturday evening to spend time with friends. Sometime after 02:00h the following morning, the family received a call from the Beterverwagting Police Station notifying them of the accident.

Upon rushing to the scene, Anderson said they discovered his mother’s lifeless body on the road.

He said the police revealed to their family that the driver responsible for the accident was under the influence of alcohol and had fallen asleep behind the wheel resulting in the vehicle colliding with a post and flipping multiple times.

At the time of the accident, Paul was in the front passenger seat without a seat belt thus suffering fatal injuries.

The grieving son told this publication that the driver was initially arrested on charges relating to the accident but has since been released. The dead woman’s family is now calling for justice.

“We feel real bad to know this happened and like it will just go down like that. We want justice,” Anderson insisted.

Paul, known for her past venture – a cook shop, was a free spirit and well-known in her community.

“Everyone is just crying; she was all we had. My father died in 2014, and now, no father, no mom… just like a blank page,” the distraught son stated.