Mother of 4 critical after being set on fire by husband

A 42-year-old mother of four of Number 64 Village, Corentyne, Berbice is battling for her life after she was reportedly set on fire by her husband on January 13.

Tevita ‘Natasha’ Lall remains a patient at the Burns Unit of the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) – where she was admitted a patient on the same day the incident occurred.

While she has already underwent some surgical procedures, more is needed in order for her to make a full recovery, according to the victim’s 60-year-old mother Bamala Lall. According to the victim’s mother, her daughter has a 50/50 chance of survival.

The victim, who is a cleaner at a secondary school in the region, sustained injuries all over her face and body.

Reports are that on the day in question, Tevita was cooking when the accused doused her in kerosene and then set her on fire.

The man has since been arrested. The couple had been together for some two years.

Throughout the relationship, the husband was reportedly extremely abusive towards the woman – even leaving her hospitalised several months ago.