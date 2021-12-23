Most DUI cases recorded in Region Three – Commander

For the year so far, ranks of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) have arrested 728 persons nationally for driving under the influence of alcohol.

Of that number, 501 persons were arrested and placed before the courts by ranks of Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara).

This is according to Regional Commander Errol Watts, who made this disclosure while addressing the Region Three Breakfast and Awards Ceremony on Wednesday.

“We do that continuously, every single night. We do that because that is a contributory factor towards fatal accidents in this country. Last year we had 22 deaths on our roads,” he said.

The Commander has said that from January 2021 to June 2021, there had been no fatal accidents on the roadways. However, later in the year, there were 12 accidents which could have been avoided.

“When we examine each and every fatal accident, it was not the fault of the Police… unlicensed driver, driving along the Stewartville Public Road, consuming alcohol…I am hurt, as the Commander,” he said.

Commander Watts said this is a matter of concern, and he is imploring persons to be more proactive in their approach. He further commended ranks of his region for their hard work in helping to bring persons to justice.

“We have no reason not to deliver service to the people of this region…and we will take no excuse from not responding to reports. Actions will be taken at the same time against errant ranks who make frivolous excuses,” he said.

In addition, he vowed that as long as he is Commander of the region, ranks would have to act responsibly and be more accountable to the public. “They will be accountable to the public as I am accountable to the Commissioner of Police, and they understand that by now,” he said.