More upgrades set for Meadow Bank wharf

The Meadow Bank Wharf, one of Guyana’s premier docks, will see major improvements as the government moves to further upgrade the facility and improve conditions for hundreds of fisherfolk and vendors.

During a walkabout on Friday morning, Minister of Agriculture Zulfikar Mustapha said additional sheds and enhanced lighting will be installed to help workers operate more efficiently.

The ministry will also install new water connections, allowing workers to clean equipment more efficiently, especially during busy hours.

As part of the next phase of development, Minister Mustapha said the ministry plans to acquire a dredge, which will allow for regular clearing of the channel to support vessel movement.

He stressed that fish waste and materials should not be thrown in the river because they can clog boat propellers and cause dangerous conditions.

Security has also been strengthened at the facility’s entrance, as was instructed by President Dr. Irfaan Ali. Minister Mustapha said the goal is to ensure order and safety for both vendors and early-morning shoppers.

He acknowledged reports that one of the existing sheds is not comfortable and gave his assurance that funds will be allocated to upgrade it.

“We did a lot of work earlier this year and last year, and that will continue…We’ll try to enhance the facilities, but we all have to cooperate,” the minister told vendors and fisherfolk gathered along the wharf.

Over the last two years, the government has made substantial investments at Meadow Bank Wharf, including the construction of a new wharf, sheds, and a structured layout replacing what the minister described as a previously “free-for-all” environment.

Minister Mustapha encouraged all stakeholders to continue working with the ministry to modernise Guyana’s largest fish vending and wholesale hub.

Meanwhile, responding to allegations that some vendors have raised their prices by 40 per cent, the minister said that fisherfolk will soon be allowed to sell their catches directly to consumers.