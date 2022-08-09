More tickets for CPL games in coming days; tickets for final fully sold out

Please see full press release issued by CPL:

The initial batch of tickets for the Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) knockouts have been sold. More tickets will be made available in the coming days, with the exception of the final on 30th September which has fully sold out.

As part of Hero CPL’s ticketing and anti-fraud processes, the league will be contacting a select number of customers who have purchased tickets to ask them to verify their purchases. If these ticket holders are unable to verify their purchases by supplying the required documentation, those transactions will be cancelled and the tickets will be put back on sale. CPL has also identified some customers who have placed multiple ticket orders, which has exceeded the allowed amount of tickets per customer, and these orders will be cancelled and refunded as per the terms and conditions, with these tickets also being made available to fans at a later date for sale.

The Hero CPL reminds all fans that they should only buy tickets from the Box Office at 233-234 Camp Street, Georgetown or from cplt20.com. Tickets purchased from unauthorized sellers will be voided and will not be accepted at the stadium. Fans are also reminded never to buy printouts of e-tickets from third party sellers, these will not be accepted for entry. Fans who try to purchase more than the allowed limits by making multiple orders risk their orders being cancelled in full.

Hero CPL’s Head of Marketing Chris Watson said “We have seen a huge response to the historic occasion of the CPL finals coming to Guyana for the first time and understandably tickets are in huge demand. We ask fans to remain patient, so we can continue to ensure the tickets go to the genuine fans and remaining tickets for the knockout games will be made available for sale very soon.”