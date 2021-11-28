More data needed on new Omicron variant before changes made in travel guidelines – Health Minister

Health Minister Dr Frank Anthony

The rise of a new variant of concern, now called Omicron, has raised concerns among countries with its link to high infections. However, Guyana is awaiting more information before changes are made to its travel guidelines.

The B.1.1.529 variant was first reported to the World Health Organisation (WHO)by South Africa on November 24. The epidemiological situation in South Africa has been characterised by three distinct peaks in reported cases, the latest of which was predominantly the Delta variant.

In recent weeks, infections have increased steeply, coinciding with the detection of Omicron and the first known confirmed infection was from a specimen collected on November 9. The Technical Advisory Group on SARS-CoV-2 Virus Evolution (TAG-VE) will continue to evaluate this variant.

“Based on the evidence presented indicative of a detrimental change in COVID-19 epidemiology, the TAG-VE has advised WHO that this variant should be designated as a VOC, and the WHO has designated B.1.1.529 as a VOC, named Omicron,” the WHO stated on Friday.

In the latest COVID update, Health Minister, Dr Frank Anthony indicated that because research is in its initial stage, there is a possibility that the variant could have serious implications. However, these concerns would be clarified in the coming weeks as scientists analyse the mutation further.

“This variant, on the spike protein, they have noticed that it has about 32 mutations. The implications of the mutations are still being discussed but it is feared that these mutations would make this particular variant more transmissible. It can probably have the ability to evade our immune system because with so many mutations, it is a possibility but they don’t know for sure because these are early days yet in terms of research,” said the Minister.

He noted that amid speculations, Guyana will be awaiting official data to determine if travel arrangements should change or if restrictions will be imposed.

“We don’t know how transmissible. There are lots of speculation. There are lots of discussions going on so we would require a little bit more information before we start changing our travel arrangements. It’s not only the UK. Six countries – South Africa and a number of countries around South Africa – are now restricting flights going into the UK.”

Since this recent development, several countries have taken a step to impose travel restrictions, including the United States and the United Kingdom. Countries such as Italy, Israel, Germany, Botswana and China have already reported cases.

He added, “There is no hard information. In the next couple of days and couple weeks, we will know more. Based on the epidemiology and the dynamics of the disease, we’ll see whether or not it has an increase in transmissibility and infectiousness. All those things would become clearer.”

Nevertheless, travellers were cautioned to be cautions when crossing borders. He urged those unvaccinated persons to get immunised in order to limit the event of spikes.

“Wherever you’re travelling to, you have to be cautious. I think a lot of people are optimistic that they’re coming to the end of the pandemic but as you can see, even setting aside this new variant, we will have challenges in a number of countries where among the unvaccinated people, you are seeing spikes in cases.”

In the meantime, the WHO has asked countries to enhance surveillance and sequencing efforts to better understand circulating SARS-CoV-2 variants; submit complete genome sequences and associated metadata to a publicly available database; and report initial clusters associated with VOC infection.

Where capacity exists and in coordination with the international community, health authorities have also been asked to perform field investigations and laboratory assessments to improve understanding of the potential impacts of the VOC on COVID-19 epidemiology, severity, effectiveness of public health and social measures, diagnostic methods, immune responses, antibody neutralisation, or other relevant characteristics.