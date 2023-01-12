Moonilal: Kangaloo is ‘Rowley’s recruit’

Black Immigrant Daily News

Oropouche East MP Dr Roodal Moonilal

OROPOUCHE East MP Dr Roodal Moonilal alleged that the Prime Minister personally described Senate President Christine Kangaloo as his political recruit when she entered the political arena in 2007.

He made this claim at a news conference at the Opposition Leader’s Office in Port of Spain on Wednesday.

Moonilal challenged Dr Rowley to dispute that in 2007, he (Rowley) said “I was proud to stand on a PNM platform in support of Christine Kangaloo because I recruited her to politics.”

Moonilal reiterated, “Christine Kangaloo is a recruit of Keith Rowley. He said it on the platform. He is proud that his recruit wants to go to the President’s House.”

Kangaloo was Pointe-a-Pierre MP from Nov 8, 2007 to May 25, 2010.

On January 6, Dr Rowley announced Government had nominated Kangaloo to succeed President Paula-Mae Weekes whose term of office ends on March 20. The Electoral College will sit on January 20 to elect Weekes’ successor.

Attorney Israel Khan, SC, is the Opposition’s nominee.

Moonilal said Rowley should not compare Kangaloo with former president Arthur NR Robinson, to justify her nomination as President.

Robinson was the first active politician to be elected to the presidency on March 19, 1997. On this basis, Rowley said the UNC’s claims that Kangaloo was an unsuitable nominee were baseless.

Moonilal said, “One person told me that Robinson is responsible for the International Criminal Court.. The next one (Kangaloo) is responsible for a kangaroo court in the Senate.

He added, “One (Robinson) applauded by the global community. The other (Kangaloo) applauded by the PNM.”

Moonilal said Robinson achieved many milestones in his political and parliamentary career which spanned 40 years.

“I don’t think one should be comparing Mr Robinson with Miss Kangaloo as a president, in terms of where they have reached in service and international service as well.”

Moonilal said Rowley, as a PNM MP in 1997, did not support his party’s then presidential nominee Justice Anthony Lucky. He called upon PNM MPs and senators to vote against Kangaloo on January 20 and not “follow the leader.”

Moonilal also called upon the Parliament’s nine independent senators (Paul Richards, Amrita Deonarine, Anthony Vieira, Dr Varma Deyalsingh, Charisse Seepersad, Deoroop Teemul, Hazel Thompson-Ahye, Dr Maria Dillon-Remy and Evans Welch) to also reject Kangaloo’s nomination.

Opposition Senator Anil Roberts agreed with all of Moonilal’s views. He wondered whether Rowley’s choice of Kangaloo was based on righteous or criminal intent.

NewsAmericasNow.com