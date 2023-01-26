Montoute Says UWP In ‘Rebuilding Process’ – Supports Chastanet As Leader – St. Lucia Times

Black Immigrant Daily News

Former Gros Islet MP Lenard ‘Spider’ Montoute has said that the United Workers Party is in the ‘rebuilding process’ and contending views represent democracy at work in the opposition group.

He has also disclosed that he supports the current party leader, Allen Chastanet.

Montoute spoke at a news conference on Thursday.

The UWP is gearing up for its convention in March, which will determine executive positions, including party leadership.

“Very often when there are conflicting positions, conflicting views and contentions, we seem to frown on it and look at it as a negative. I do not see it as all negative. I think at times we arrive at a best position from contending views,” the former Minister told reporters.

In this regard, Montoute explained that the prevailing view would be that of the majority.

“I am happy to say that the party is in the rebuilding process. I am happy to be a part of that process. Whatever role it is that I can play, I will,” the former Gros Islet MP stated

Montoute indicated it was important for the UWP to position itself to replace the current government since Saint Lucia was on a ‘slippery slope’ under the Saint Lucia Labour Party (SLP) administration.

He disclosed that the UWP leadership is an open contest, although he was unaware anyone had come forward as a challenger.

In this regard, the UWP official felt that anyone believing they have something to offer should step forward for evaluation and analysis, so the party could determine the best candidate.

“I sometimes worry about the attitude that we have. When there are contests – the condemnation of people who offer themselves, especially when it comes to political office, we should not engage in that,” Montoute told reporters.

He said it was not for him to determine whether former Prime Minister Allen Chastanet should step down as UWP leader.

According to Montoute, the UWP would determine who its leader is.

“As far as I am concerned, the Honourable Allen Chastanet has only been leader of the party for less than a decade. So in terms of longevity he has not reached the stage of being a spent leader as far as I am concerned,” he told reporters.

However, Montoute told the news conference if someone else emerges and the party deems that the individual has what it takes, it would constitute a process of democracy.

Asked whether he supports Chastanet, Montoute replied in the affirmative.

In explaining his position, Montoute observed that whenever there has been a contest in the UWP, as a member for more than two decades, he has assessed the individuals who offered themselves and determined the person he believed would be the best candidate.

“I support that person. Whether or not that person emerges, whoever becomes the political leader, I, in the spirit of democracy, I accept the verdict of the majority and I align myself in support of that person,” the former MP noted.

“Unless it is an individual who has committed such egregious acts, who holds such principles that are just out of alignment with my own fundamental principles and so on, then I will do the honourable thing and resign from the party,” Montoute declared.

