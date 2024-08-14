Monkey Mountain to get telemedicine service by Saturday

President Dr Irfaan Ali meeting with residents of Monkey Mountain

As part of efforts to improve the delivery of health services in the hinterland, the Monkey Mountain Health Centre in Region Eight will be connected to the telemedicine service by Saturday.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali shared this exciting development with residents during a community meeting on Wednesday.

“Your health centre will now be connected to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) so that your health worker can talk to a specialist in Georgetown,” the head of state explained.

The system is designed to offer residents there a wide range of specialised medical services including ultrasounds, cardiology, and oncology.

Telemedicine, a new initiative undertaken by the government to bridge the healthcare gap between the hinterland and coast, is a two-way, real-time interactive communication between a patient, and a healthcare provider, at different sites.

By integrating audio and video equipment and integrated medical devices, clinicians can evaluate, diagnose, and treat patients in remote communities like Monkey Mountain.

This system utilises internet connection to be able to operate.

In 2024, 25 additional communities in the hinterland and rural areas will benefit from the implementation of telemedicine sites, signalling the government’s aggressive push to ensure the delivery of efficient health services.

The telemedicine programme was officially launched in 2022 with four Amerindian communities in Region Nine piloting the programme.

It was later expanded to 25 communities in Regions One, Seven, Eight, Nine, and 10, with an allocation of $1.8 billion in the ministry’s $84.5 billion budget in 2023. [DPI]