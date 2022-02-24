Mon Repos man admits to killing 13-Y-O during wedding house brawl

One of two men charged with the murder of a 13-year-old boy, who was chopped and beaten during a brawl at a wedding house at Triumph, East Coast Demerara (ECD), has pleaded guilty to the lesser count of manslaughter.

Initially indicted for the capital offence of murder, when he appeared before Justice Simone Morris-Ramlall at the Demerara High Court on Tuesday, Kevin Sahoye, 25, opted to plead guilty to the lesser count of manslaughter, thereby admitting that on August 14, 2016, at Plantain Walk Access Road, Triumph, ECD, he unlawfully killed Daveanand Sanichar.

He also admitted that he wounded James Lall with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Sentencing for the convict has been deferred to March 10. Sahoye is being represented by Attorney-at-Law Everton Singh-Lammy, while State Counsel Cicelia Corbin is appearing on behalf of the State.

Sahoye and Raymond Wong, 32, were jointly charged with the teenager’s murder in August 2016, and were remanded. Following a Preliminary Inquiry (PI), they were both committed to stand trial, after a Magistrate ruled that a prima facie case had been made out against them.

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) is yet to present Wong’s indictment.

Sanichar, of Beterverwagting, ECD, was with his family at a wedding a few houses away from his home when he got into an argument with a group of men over a young lady.

It was reported that the teenager left the wedding house, only to return with a cutlass. He continued arguing with the group of men, during which one of them relieved him of the cutlass and dealt him several chops to the head and about his body.

Sanichar reportedly fell to the ground, and was severely beaten with pieces of wood by several persons.