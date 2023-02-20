Mohamed’s Enterprise led humanitarian efforts raise $5M to help Türkiye, Syria

Black Immigrant Daily News

Members of the Providence Sunnatul Jamaat in collaboration with the management and staff of Mohamed’s Enterprise have accumulated $5 million in response to the Turkey/Syria earthquake emergency appeal.

Two nations are reeling from a devastating 7.8 magnitude quake on February 6, 2023, which has resulted in thousands of fatalities, injuries to civilians, and destruction to infrastructure. According to international reports, the death toll in the neighbouring countries has surpassed 46,000 as of Sunday.

In a statement on Sunday, the organisers of this relief initiative expressed their gratitude to all the donors, supporters and well-wishers who have made a contribution to the effort.

“To date, we have been able to accumulate the sum of G$5,000,000 (five million Guyana dollars) in response to this appeal. This donation in cash shall be forwarded through Human Concern International; a Canadian-based social welfare and relief organisation, which has been in the forefront of alleviating the suffering of the less fortunate around the world for over forty years irrespective of ethnicity or creed,” the organisers said.

They added, “We all join in prayers for God-Almighty to grant patience and relief to the victims of this disaster as we sympathise and grieve for their loss of loved ones. Additionally, we call upon our fellow brothers in faith to mimic our appeal in their respective communities across Guyana.”

This initiative by the groups comes on the heels of the Guyana Government last week donating US$100,000 to Türkiye and Syria

Immediately following the massive earthquake and major aftershock, President Dr Irfaan Ali had written the leaders of both countries, conveying solidarity and support on behalf of the Government and people of Guyana.

NewsAmericasNow.com