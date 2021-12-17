Mohamed’s Enterprise donates to 17 NGOs

Mohamed’s Enterprise, in collaboration with Hadi’s World, continues to spread Christmas cheer by presenting monetary donations to 17 Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) on Friday.

The initiative was hosted by businessman, Azruddin Mohamed at his Houston, Greater Georgetown estate in the presence of family members and the representatives of the various organisations.

The businessman, in brief remarks, stated that his family is extremely happy to be presenting the donations to the various organsations over the past years. On this note, he related that charity does not diminish wealth, instead, it increases it.

“Put a smile on the faces of the less fortunate and Allah will put a smile on yours when it is most needed and for those who hoard their wealth, Allah will make it a source of distress both in this life and the hereafter,” the young businessman expressed.

Also giving brief remarks was a representative from Precious Angels, an organisation that was formed by the Mohamed’s to assist children on the autism spectrum.

Ayesha Khan stated that the pandemic has left a devastating mark on the country’s economic status and as such, charities make a vital contribution to public life.

“The charity sector is dependent upon and literally fueled by public support. Like so many charities, businesses, and public institutions, our world has been challenged and changed by the pandemic but our core purpose remains- Mohamed’s Enterprise, Hadi’s World Inc. and Precious Angels Charity will continue to put the public, and public’s interest at heart of everything we do,” Khan said.

The organisations that benefitted from the donations are Joshua House, Ptolomy Reid Rehab Centre, Baitur Rahman, Sorcha William Foundation, St. Ann’s Orphanage, Shaheed Boys and Girls Orphanage, Guyana Society for the Blind, St. John’s Bosco Orphanage, Guyana Prevention of Crueltry to Animals, Dharm Shala, Guyana Islamic Trust Relief, Gifted hands Learning Centre, Met Pride, Diamond School for Children’s Special Needs. David Rose Special School, St Barnabas Special Needs School and Ruimveldt Children’s Aid Centre.

In closing, the daughter of the businessman, Arya Mohamed thanked the various organisaions for their presence, and in the same breath, wished them a blessed and prosperous holiday.