Mohamed family hands over 2 new houses to amputee, caretaker

“While ribbons are being cut to open big establishments, the Mohameds are cutting ribbons to make the lives of the poor more comfortable,” were the words of Azruddin Mohamed after handing over two brand new houses to two families on Saturday.

One of the houses was handed over to amputee, Abdool Salim at Diamond on the East Bank of Demerara and the other to Bharrat Parboo at Annandale, East Coast Demerara.

Back in 2012, Salim was charged with murder after which his family disowned him by cutting all contacts. The act was more or less, self-defense. Nevertheless, he was remanded to prison awaiting trial.

However, whilst in prison, members of the Muslim community hosted a prayer service with the inmates and he was also fortunate to have met the brother of Mr. Nazar Mohamed.

Salim narrated his story to the relative who in turn told Mr Mohamed of his plight. It was at this point, the businessman immediately sought legal representation for Salim. After years of fighting the case, Salim was eventually freed of the murder charge in 2018.

He has credited his reintegration into society to Mr. Nazar Mohamed and who worked with him through difficult times and rehabilitation. The father of three formerly of Wakenaam Island has now become a staunch Muslim, who attends mosque every day for the past six years. Prior to the murder, he described himself as a drunkard without ambition.

Today, he is the proud owner of a two-bedroom concrete house, all thanks to the Mohameds.

Azruddin Mohamed handing over the house at Annandale, East Coast Demerara, to the Parboo family

In addition, Mr Mohamed handed over the keys to the other house at Annandale to Parboo’s wife, Kavita Ajodah on Saturday.

Parboo has practically lived his entire life at the Muslim Youth Organisation (MYO) but has started to take care of the facility for about nine years now.

He expressed gratitude to the Mohameds for their kind gesture and praised them for always looking out for the poor.

While he remains at the MYO as a caretaker, the house will be occupied by his brother until.

Both houses were constructed by Rasheed Khan who is the contractor of the Mohameds to the tune of $19 million.

Meanwhile, Mr. Mohamed also noted that his family will continue to support those in need and make a difference in society.