Moeen Ali joins Guyana Amazon Warriors

Guyana Amazon Warriors have announced England international Moeen Ali as a replacement player for their 2024 Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL) season.

Former England captain Moeen will be joining the defending champions, replacing Pakistan batsman Saim Ayub who is unavailable.

The batting all-rounder’s availability is dependent on his team’s progression in T20 Blast in the UK.

In the interim, New Zealand’s Tim Robinson has been selected as a temporary replacement for Moeen. When Moeen arrives, the 22-year-old Robinson will remain with the Warriors to act as a temporary replacement for Rahmaullah Gurbaz.

Afghanistan powerhouse Gurbaz will leave the squad for international duties after the Barbados leg of the competition. Robinson will take his place in the squad until Gurbaz returns for the Guyana leg of the tournament.