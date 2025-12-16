Local News
MoE to launch teacher appraisals, school report cards & rankings to improve accountability
16 December 2025
The Education Ministry is preparing to roll out a teacher appraisal system, national school report cards and school rankings as part of a broader push to strengthen quality, accountability and leadership across Guyana’s education system. The initiatives, expected to be launched over the coming weeks, were outlined by Chief Education Officer (CEO) Saddam Hussain on […]
