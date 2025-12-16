MoE to launch teacher appraisals, school report cards & rankings to improve accountability

Recover Guyana unveils QC's 'Cycle Smart Environmental Project' GPL acquires mobile substation to help reduce service interruptions Infrastructure development at De Endragt Phase-2 now 75-95% complete Stop refusing customer refunds - CCAC urges suppliers as over 460 shoppers' complaints received this year 50 professionals graduate from Health Ministry's x-ray technician &amp; medical lab programme Guyana to conduct first robotic-assisted surgery next year - Pres. Ali
16 December 2025
The Education Ministry is preparing to roll out a teacher appraisal system, national school report cards and school rankings as part of a broader push to strengthen quality, accountability and leadership across Guyana’s education system. The initiatives, expected to be launched over the coming weeks, were outlined by Chief Education Officer (CEO) Saddam Hussain on […]

