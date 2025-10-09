MoE recognises schools for meeting key criteria in leadership, governance & accountability

The Ministry of Education, through its National Education Inspectorate Unit, hosted the inaugural Compliance Award Ceremony on Tuesday, October 8, 2025, in the auditorium at the National Centre for Educational Resource Development (NCERD).

The event celebrated 62 schools from Regions Three, Four, Six, Ten, and Georgetown that achieved compliance under the School Leadership and Management (Part One) standards for the 2024–2025 academic year. These schools were recognised for meeting key criteria in leadership, governance, and accountability in the school environment.

Over the course of the academic year, the Inspectorate Unit conducted visits to 328 schools nationwide. Region Two emerged as the most compliant region, with 63 schools meeting the required standards. A separate ceremony will be held there to acknowledge their remarkable performance.

Delivering remarks at the ceremony, Deputy Chief Education Officer (Administration), Ms. Tiffany Harvey, praised the honourees for their commitment to upholding the Ministry’s standards of excellence.

Meanwhile, Assistant Chief Education Officer (Inspectorate), Ms. Renita Barnes, lauded the dedication of educators and administrators who worked diligently to strengthen their schools’ operational systems.

“This initiative reflects our shared mission of ensuring every school is well-managed, well-led, and focused on results,” Ms. Barnes noted. “We are not only measuring compliance; we are fostering growth and accountability across the education sector.”

Delivering key remarks, Director of NCERD, Ms. Oma Ramdin, emphasised the broader importance of compliance in advancing national education priorities.

“When schools function efficiently and meet the standards set out by the Ministry, they create a foundation for innovation and excellence,” Ms. Ramdin stated. “The progress we are seeing is a testament to what can be achieved through strong leadership and teamwork.”

Recognised Schools:

Region Three:

• L’Aventure Secondary

• La Retraite Primary

• Vreed-en-Hoop Secondary

• La Grange Nursery

• New Annlegt Nursery

• Parfait Nursery

• Parfait Primary

• Parika Salem Primary

• Patentia Nursery

• Patentia Primary

• Vergenoegen Nursery

• Versailles Nursery

• Vreed-en-Hoop Nursery

• Bagotville Primary

• Good Fortuin Primary

• La Grange Primary

• Malgre Tout Primary

• Nismes Secondary

• Windsor Forest Primary

• Philadelphia Primary

• Leguan Secondary

• Blankenburg Primary

• Zeelugt Nursery

• Shirley Merle Field Ridley Nursery

• Hague Primary

• St. Lawrence Primary

Region Four:

• Diamond Nursery

• Diamond #2 Nursery

• Prospect Nursery

• Mon Repos Nursery

• Vryheid’s Lust Nursery

• Lusignan Nursery

• Better Hope Nursery

• Chateau Margot Nursery

• Haslington Nursery

• Nabaclis Nursery

• Vryheid’s Lust South Nursery

• Hope Estate Nursery

• Hope Estate Primary

• Plaisance Primary

• Lusignan Primary

• Montrose Primary

• Company Road Primary

• LBI Primary

• Friendship/Buxton Primary

• Golden Grove Secondary

• LBI Secondary

Region Six:

• Goed Bananen Land Nursery

• Rose Hall Estate Primary

Georgetown:

• Turkeyen Nursery

• North Georgetown Primary

Region Ten:

• South Amelia’s Ward Nursery

• Mackenzie Primary

• Half Mile Nursery

• Amelia’s Ward Primary

• Regma Primary

• One Mile Primary

• Wismar Hill Primary

• Christianburg Primary

• St. Aidan’s Primary

• Pine Street Nursery

• West Watooka Nursery

The Ministry of Education extends congratulations to all the awardees and reaffirms its commitment to building a culture of accountability and excellence across Guyana’s education system.

The National Education Inspectorate Unit plays a key role in ensuring quality assurance and continuous improvement within the education sector. By monitoring and assessing schools’ performance in leadership, management, and teaching standards, it helps strengthen the overall effectiveness of Guyana’s education system, ensuring that every child has access to a safe, well-managed, and high-performing learning environment.