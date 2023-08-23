MOE Radio working with migrant learners in Region One

The education sector emphasises foreign languages, and the Ministry’s radio station is helping migrant communities around the borders of Guyana through FM broadcasting.

EDYOU FM is currently in Region One’s Mabaruma, focusing on migrant students. Their aim is to assist Spanish-speaking learners in integrating into the classroom by improving their English comprehension and expression skills.

Ms. Latoya Atwell is leading the one-week programme with students at Mabaruma Secondary School. Ms. Atwell is originally from Mabaruma and is a re-migrant after attending school in neighbouring Venezuela. Her passion for helping the migrant community stems from her belief that this work will enable them to contribute better to Guyana and live more comfortably.

EDYOU FM is recording this classroom interaction for use on the radio, benefiting many border communities with the increasing influx of Spanish learners. EDYOU FM has developed three Spanish as a second language modules: beginners, intermediate, and advanced.