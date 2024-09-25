MoE launches review of TVET curriculum for Grades 7-9

The Ministry of Education (MOE) has announced the launch of a comprehensive review and rewriting of the Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) curriculum for grades 7-9.

This ambitious initiative, led by Deputy Chief Education Officer with responsibility for Technical Education, Dr. Ritesh Tularam, marks a significant step forward in preparing Guyana’s youth for the demands of the 21st-century workforce. The review process was successfully negotiated through a collaborative effort with the World Bank, emphasizing the global commitment to improving educational standards.

Recognising the evolving demands of the job market and the necessity for a more dynamic and forward-thinking educational framework, this initiative will equip students with the relevant skills needed to thrive in contemporary industries. The revamped curriculum will not only enhance the quality of education for students across Guyana but also foster critical thinking, creativity, and practical skills that are crucial for their personal and professional development.

As part of this initiative, the Ministry of Education seeks to align the new TVET curriculum with current industry standards and global educational best practices. This realignment will offer students hands-on, practical experience in various technical and vocational fields, ensuring they are well-prepared for both higher education and the job market.

Dr. Ritesh Tularam, DCEO-Tech, emphasised the importance of this initiative, noting that today’s students are tomorrow’s workforce and that the provision of a curriculum that not only meets educational standards but also prepares them for real-world challenges, is imperative.

The Ministry of Education believes that an updated curriculum will not only enhance academic learning but also provide students with opportunities to develop technical skills that are in high demand in today’s rapidly changing economy.

The review process is centered around core objectives such as industry alignment, skill development and innovation and creativity, which will explore modern pedagogical approaches, ensuring that students are not only learning technical skills but also developing the cognitive tools needed to solve complex problems.

The Ministry of Education remains committed to fostering an inclusive and adaptive educational system that promotes lifelong learning and prepares students for successful careers in an ever-changing global landscape. By collaborating with key stakeholders such as educators, industry experts, and community leaders, the ministry aims to create a TVET curriculum that is not only forward-thinking but also rooted in the realities of the job market.

This initiative underscores the Ministry’s unwavering commitment to creating an educational system that is both innovative and responsive to the needs of a rapidly changing world. By providing students with the tools and opportunities to succeed, the Ministry is investing in the future of Guyana and its citizens.