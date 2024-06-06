MoE, Chinese Embassy to launch Youth Leadership Competition

The Unit of Allied Arts under the Ministry of Education and the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in Guyana have formalised their partnership by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to initiate the 2024 Guyana-China Friendship Youth Leadership Development Competition.

The agreement was signed by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Education, Shannielle Hoosien-Outar and Counselor Huang Rui, Deputy Chief of Missions of the Chinese Embassy. Also present was Administrator of the Unit of Allied Arts, Nicholas Fraser.

This year’s competition, themed “Guyana and China: Moving toward Modernization Together in the Year of the Dragon,” marks the celebration of 52 years of diplomatic relations between Guyana and China.

The competition is open to students in Grades 8, 9, and 10 who are currently enrolled in a government secondary school within any of Guyana’s eleven education districts. Eight participants will be shortlisted based on a specific criterion after all entries are received.

The shortlisting process will begin in June, with the competition concluding in October. Two exemplary students from each district, recognized for their moral values, sports excellence, intelligence, and artistic abilities, will each receive a cash prize of US$1000.

The successful implementation of this program relies on collaboration with various stakeholders, including schools, Parent Teacher Associations, Departments within the Ministry of Education, Government and Non-Governmental Organizations, the Private Sector, and the wider community.

The Unit of Allied Arts is dedicated to promoting expressive arts within the education system, enhancing the holistic development of students through diverse artistic and cultural programs.