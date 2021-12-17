Modern Police Station complex to be constructed at Brickdam



The aftermath of the fire at the Brickdam Police Station The aftermath of the fire at the Brickdam Police Station

Minister of Home Affairs Robeson Benn has indicated that a modern eleven-storey Police Station complex will be constructed at Brickdam, Georgetown.

Minister Benn made this revelation moments ago during brief remarks at the Thanksgiving and Awards Ceremony for Regional Police Division ‘4’ A, which is currently ongoing.

On October 2, fire flattened the wooden complex which used to be the Brickdam Police Station.

Chase Green, a man who was arrested for robbery under arms, has since been remanded to prison for setting fire to the Brickdam Police Station.

The fire, which started on a second-storey in the administrative building, would have destroyed some 80 per cent of the police station.

Police Headquarters had said that Green confessed to starting the fire. Green reportedly confessed that he took a piece of sponge, wrapped it up on a piece of wire which he lit and pushed it through a ventilation hole in the cell over to a part that had some documents.

It was from there that the fire started.