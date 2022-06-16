Modern ‘H-Towers Mall’ for Providence

A massive transformation is expected in Providence, East Bank Demerara (EBD) as the highly anticipated H-Towers Mall aims at providing fun for the entire family with world renowned restaurants, an entertainment center and an exhilarating shopping experience for both locals and foreigners.

The mall, which is slated to open in 2025 will be located below the Sheraton Hotel and Residence and will comprise of 2 levels of retail which will be equivalent to 63,340 sq. ft.

With convenient parking and access to a wide variety of amenities, H-Towers mall is perfectly positioned at becoming the go to place for all your needs and an unmatched experience.

The mall’s environmentally-friendly design and innovative architectural concepts is an excellent example of H-towers’ leading sustainability model and the progress the company is making towards fulfilling Guyana’s vision of setting and meeting international best practice standards.

Its concessions include: a food court, clothing stores, jewelry stores, banking agencies, pharmacies, home furnishing and appliances stores, hardware stores, supermarkets and an entertainment hub consisting of a variety of bars and restaurants.

“The mall forms part of a mix use unique experience for hotel guests, residence and shoppers”, stated Kerwin Bollers, Executive Director of H-Towers. Mr. Bollers also noted that persons and businesses interested in leasing retail space can still do so by emailing: [email protected]

The construction of the mall/shopping center will undoubtedly lead to the creation of new jobs with more than 200 persons expected to be employed at this facility when fully operational.