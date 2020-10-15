Modern arbitration laws high on Govt’s agenda Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs Anil Nandlall today met with Justice Courtney Abel, retired Judge of the Supreme Court of Belize. The meeting centered on the drafting of an Ar…

Next Post Caribbean News - Former Guyana Minister Charged Former Guyana health minister and current chairperson of the People’s National Congress Reform Volda Lawrence, has been slapped with a number of charges in relation to electoral fraud.

Modern arbitration laws high on Govt’s agenda Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs Anil Nandlall today met with Justice Courtney Abel, retired Judge of the Supreme Court of Belize. The meeting centered on the drafting of an Ar…

Next Post Caribbean News - Former Guyana Minister Charged Former Guyana health minister and current chairperson of the People’s National Congress Reform Volda Lawrence, has been slapped with a number of charges in relation to electoral fraud.

Modern arbitration laws high on Govt’s agenda Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs Anil Nandlall today met with Justice Courtney Abel, retired Judge of the Supreme Court of Belize. The meeting centered on the drafting of an Ar…