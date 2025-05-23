MODEC partners with PAC in zoo rehabilitation efforts

MODEC has announced its partnership with the Protected Areas Commission (PAC) for the rehabilitation of two Animal Enclosures in Guyana’s Zoological Park.

This investment, valued at four million five hundred thousand Guyana dollars (GYD$4,500,000), underscores MODEC’s commitment to environmental conservation and PAC’s efforts to enhance protected spaces for wildlife and public education.

Work has been completed on the first enclosure, which houses the black caiman, spectacled caiman, and giant river turtles. Plans are underway to begin work on the second enclosure, which will house macaws, powis, agouti, spix’s guan, and a tiger heron, as part of the broader Zoo Rehabilitation Project.

“We are proud to partner with the Protected Areas Commission to rehabilitate two animal enclosures at the Zoological Park. This vital initiative underscores our commitment to environmental stewardship and community engagement in Guyana. By enhancing key institutions that promote conservation, education, entertainment, and the appreciation of wildlife, we aim to make a meaningful impact,” said Rafael Fumis, Country Manager of MODEC in Guyana.

Chairman of the Protected Areas Commission, Mr. Robert Persaud, stated that “rehabilitating these enclosures ensures the well-being of our wildlife and enriches the visitor experience. We appreciate MODEC’s support and look forward to future collaborations.” He added that the renovation of the animal enclosures complements the wider plan for the zoo’s rehabilitation.

This collaboration with the PAC aligns with MODEC’s dedication to supporting environmental conservation initiatives and its commitment to investing in the communities within which it operates.