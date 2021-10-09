MoAA PS sent on administrative leave amid bribery probe

Statement from Ministry of Amerindian Affairs:

The Ministry of Amerindian Affairs wishes to inform the public that on October 7, 2021 the Permanent Secretary, Sharon Hicks, has been sent on Administrative leave pending the outcome of a police investigation relating to the matter in the public domain.

The Ministry also wishes to respond to the issues circulating in the public about its Officials. It was the Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Pauline Sukhai, whose recommendation resulted in the appointment of Ms. Hicks to the position of Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Amerindian Affairs under the PPP/C Government.

Additionally, there was one occasion when the Permanent was on a seven (7) days sick leave where the DPS was assigned the duties in her absence, putting to rest the claim that the DPS was executing the duties of the Permanent Secretary while she was on duty. The Ministry wishes to state that at no time was any vehicle registered to the Ministry assigned to any close relative of the Minister.