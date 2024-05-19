MMA-ADA receives $110M excavator to advance agricultural works

The $110 M Amphibious Excavator that was procured for the MMA-ADA (Photo: DPI)

The Mahaica-Mahaicony Abary- Agricultural Development Authority (MMA-ADA) at Onverwagt, Region Five on Saturday received a $110 million Amphibious Excavator to aid in the efficient delivery of service for the area.

Already, equipment including trucks and tractors have been procured for the agency since the government took office in 2020.

This excavator is suited to conduct work in wetland areas such as dredging, vegetation removal, habitat restoration, shoreline stabilisation and environmental conservation projects.

Minister of Agriculture Zulfikar Mustapha speaking during the handing-over ceremony

It was presented by Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha during his outreach to both Regions Five and Six.

While at the MMA-ADA compound, Minister Mustapha noted that this sixth machine will add to the fleet, and will better be able to handle the Drainage and Irrigation needs of the region.

“So, we have a fleet of machinery here that the agency can use to desilt the canals, keep them clean and ensure that the dams are clean. I was made to understand that they have 740 miles of canal in this entire Onverwagt scheme,” the minister stated.

According to the agriculture minister, those dams are in a state of readiness due to the investment in equipment which has been making the work of the agency easier.

The excavator will also come in handy when clearing the 650 miles of dams that are found in the scheme.

Since the PPP/C returned to office the MMA-ADA has been working assiduously to clean and clear lands to advance agricultural development.

“When I became Minister of Agriculture and I first visited this scheme it was in a very deplorable state. We had dilapidated machines that couldn’t function. However, today we can boast of the improvements that we are having in the scheme,” Minister Mustapha asserted.

Due to these improvements and the investment in the machines, the MMA-ADA has managed to plant almost 85,000 acres of rice this season which will be harvested within the coming weeks.

The agriculture minister said that they are hoping to cultivate another 100,000 acres for the new season.

Since the government has reduced the land rental and D&I charges from $15,000 to $3,500, farmers in Region Five have managed to save close to $1.3 billion. (DPI)