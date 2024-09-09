MMA/ADA dismisses Opposition’s untruths on social media

Minister of Agriculture Zulfikar Mustapha

See full statement from the Mahaica Mahaicony Abary/Agricultural Development Authority:

The Mahaica Mahaicony Abary/Agricultural Development Authority (MMA/ADA) wishes to categorically reject the false claims made by PNCR/APNU’s Mr. Vinceroy Jordan, M.P on social media that is clearly aimed at irresponsibly disseminating false narratives. These allegations, characterized by their sensationalized nature, propagate a dishonest narrative.

As blatant and untrue as it were, Mr. Jordan commented on Facebook saying, “There is an impending cover-up of what is deemed to be a massive corruption scheme perpetrated by several staff members at the MMA/ADA in Region #5. Sources revealed that this corruption scheme has been active for a few years and that records of the misappropriation of millions of dollars could be found in the finance department.”

The organisation assures its stakeholders and the general public that any situation of misconduct and misappropriation of money were always investigated and the necessary disciplinary actions taken. The records are there to be verified. An incident was recently uncovered and it was dealt with accordingly.

Among other things, Mr. Jordan went on to say “a known Supervisor just over a year back who misappropriated millions of dollars in payments to a ghost security guard” is still on the job without being investigated.

It must be noted that this matter was immediately attended to by the Board of Directors of MMA/ADA, who instructed that the said supervisor be investigated. Findings of the investigation were provided to the Board of Directors after which the necessary actions were taken.

Additionally, Mr. Jordan said, “The Minister of Agriculture should also investigate the alleged land-grabbing and misuse of the machinery, fuel, staff, and other malpractices leveled against the Vice-Chairman Mr. Zaid Rafoodeen of the MMA/ADA.”

It should be noted that Mr. Rafoodeen is an age-old rice farmer who has been occupying lands within the MMA/ADA and no new lands were ever allocated to him, after sitting as a director who is representing farmers on the board. Mr. Rafoodeen has indicated to the board that he will take legal actions.

It is the duty of the MMA/ADA to uphold the principles of integrity and transparency according to its mandate, duties and service to farmers. The authority recognizes the profound impact that misinformation can have on public perception and the reputations of those involved within the organisation.

To set the records straight, the authority has been performing excellently, accounting for multiple of successes over the past four years under the stewardship of the PPP/C Administration. These investments that are being made now have been able to cushion the hard effects that affected the lives of over 2000 farmers, during the APNU+AFC reign in office.

During 2015 to 2020, the coalition only aim was to lease land to their cronies. In fact, the former chairman allocated over 10,000 acres of land to his company without considering other people.

If the lands were distributed fairly, this could have seen over 200 farmers benefitting from the same space to cultivate and earn an income for themselves and families.

Additionally, Former President Granger revoked validly granted leases for over 50 farmers within the MMA/ADA scheme and it was the PPP/C, while in Opposition, that took the matter to court and represented the farmers and the court ruled in favour of the farmers.

Further, D&I charges and land rental were increased from $3,500 to $15,000. Most of the drainage systems were clogged and were in terrible conditions. Over 700 miles of drainage and irrigation channels were abandoned, causing farmers to leave their farmlands and an increase in cattle mortality.

All farm to market access roads were neglected. There was also a massive decline in the cost per bag of paddy; some millers were paying $2200 per bag.

The seed plant was falling apart and only producing 2000 bags per crop. Now its over 30,000 bags per crop. Additionally, all the cattle pasture land were left to be overgrowned.

What could be deemed as a major neglect too, was the fact that the former Minister of Agriculture, had little to no interactions with farmers. Today, regular, weekly consultations are being held with farmers.

With dedicated leadership, this organization remains committed to fostering an environment rooted in accountability and professionalism, and has always encourage open dialogue and constructive criticism.

The MMA/ADA will not condone the reckless dissemination of baseless accusations that undermine the hard work and dedication of its staff and stakeholders.

The organization reiterates its position against the allegations disseminated on social media, and will continue to stand united in its duty to provide drainage and irrigation, as well as land administration services to farmers.

Therefore, the MMA/ADA urges individuals such as Mr. Vinceroy Jordan, M.P., to seek factual information and to resist the allure of sensationalism that can distort the reality of the esteemed organisation.