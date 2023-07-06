Missing teen found dead at Bartica Beach

Daniel Cameron

The body of 13-year-old Daniel Cameron, who has been missing since Tuesday, was on Wednesday found dead at a beach in Bartica, Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni).

Commander Dion Moore said a postmortem will be conducted on the body tomorrow.

Cameron resided at Grove, East Bank Demerara (EBD) but was sent to spend time with his grandmother in Bartica on Tuesday.

The child was received at the stelling by his uncle but they then headed to the Bartica Regional Hospital for the uncle to do some checkups.

Whilst there, the child was told to sit on a bench and wait but upon the uncle’s return, he was missing.

His body was then found by the beach near the hospital on Wednesday morning.

The child’s aunt, Ramdi Singh, related to this publication that “the uncle said that when he left him outside… and he went in the hospital to take a blood test and when he came out he didn’t see him back. And he called the mother and then she called me and she tell me and we friends and so look for he in Bartica.”

“They look whole night the [Tuesday] night, yesterday morning they search and didn’t find he. And when they go and report the matter the police look for him and they found him at the beach side.”

Cameron was a student of the Convent Garden Secondary School.