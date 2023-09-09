Miss Guyana Teen Scholar 2023 pageant set for this evening

The 11 delegates vying for the Miss Guyana Teen Scholar 2023 title will take centre stage on Saturday evening at the National Cultural Centre (NCC).

The delegates are: Jasadia Assanah (Annadale Secondary School); Nabiha Ali-Khan (School of the Nations); Danisha Gonsalves (Anna Regina Secondary); Kine Brasche (Cacique Accounting College); Trafiona Peters (University of Guyana); Marissa Beete (Richard Ishmael Secondary); Adana Dorrick (Cummings Lodge Secondary); Shenaed Fordyce (Queen’s College); Kristie Rambharat (Uitvlugt Secondary); Akeelah Andrew (Christ Church Secondary), and Breann Ritchie (North Georgetown Secondary).

Now in its 5th year, the Teen Scholar Pageant is Guyana’s only scholarship pageant for adolescent girls.

On pageant night, the show gets underway promptly at 20:00h with announcement of the names of the eight semi-finalists, who have been chosen from several preliminary competitions, including talent, eloquence, multi-media presentation, and personality.

After the eight semi-finalists are announced, they will compete in the opening sequence, ballroom presentation and evening wear. The eight will then be reduced to five finalists, who will be required to answer the final question, after which the queen will be announced.

Promoted by The Imperial House, the event is used as a development programme for adolescent girls to learn modules on self-awareness and value, professionalism and etiquette, and human rights and social development.

MGTSP has grown to be Guyana’s premier adolescent pageant since its first staging in 2016. In 2020, the committee pioneered a digital programme during the COVID-19 pandemic, and again in 2021, when it held Guyana’s first hybrid-virtual pageant with social media features and a live televised coronation event.

Tickets to the pageant cost $3000, $2000, and $1000 respectively, and are available at the NCC, Naked Hangers, Bromeliad, and from the delegates.