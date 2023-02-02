Ministry of Works to commence several projects in coming weeks

Black Immigrant Daily News

CABINET NOTES:

The Minister of Works reported on many of the projects which the Works Department has begun to undertake, since the expanded portfolio was passed to her.

Work has already commenced on Lablahlie Road, including the completion of the sub-base.

The Road was completely unusable by residents; over the past week, the PWD trucks have delivered the aggregates, the machines and the manpower required to bring the road to a passable state.

Although the resurfacing of Anchorage Road has been halted temporarily, that is to enable APUA to plant new water-pipes to replace the 60 year-old cast iron pipes under the road.

The resurfacing will recommence in two weeks or thereabouts.

The Works Department will also fix secondary roads in every district, spending a period of time in each before moving on.

The Ministry of Works will also immediately send a team to the Boys Training School to fix the kitchen and to improve several of the sleeping rooms that are in disrepair.

The Cabinet agreed that the Ministry of Works is off to a good start. Members applauded the collaboration between the Minister of Utilities and the Minister of Works.

