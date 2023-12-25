Ministry of Labour investigating fatal accident at Montrose

The Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) Department of the Ministry of Labour has initiated an investigation into the fatal accident at Montrose Public Road, East Coast Demerara (ECD), which claimed the life of 29-year-old Daniel McCalmon.

McCalmon, a construction worker of La Penitence, Georgetown, was struck down at about 21:05h on Monday last. At the time of the accident, he was part of a team rehabilitating the ECD roadway.

The accident involved two pick-ups – one registered to the National Insurance Scheme bearing plates, PAD 1720 and another, GMM 8060.At the time of the accident, the NIS vehicle was being driven by a 44-year-old resident of Kuru Kururu, Soesdyke-Linden Highway, while an 80-year-old man of Dasrath Street, Triumph Village, ECD, was the driver of the other.

Police stated that the NIS vehicle was proceeding along the Montrose Public Road at a fast rate and whilst in the process of negotiating a left turn, the driver lost control and collided with the centre median of the roadway.

As a result, the vehicle ended up in the other lane, thus colliding with McCalmon, who was at the time doing roadworks.

As a result of the collision, McCalmon was dragged by the NIS vehicle, which subsequently collided with GMM 8060, which was proceeding in the opposite direction.

Both vehicles came to a halt, with McCalmon pinned under the NIS pick-up. The injured man was picked up in an unconscious state, placed into a vehicle and taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

However, the Ministry stated that the Occupational Safety and Health Officer overseeing East Coast Demerara, Johana Vaughn, has been assigned to conduct a thorough investigation to determine the cause of the accident.

Her goal is to provide Sain Construction with recommendations to prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future.

In this light, the Minister of Labour, Joseph Hamilton, has expressed deep concern about workplace fatalities.

He emphasised the importance of collaborative efforts between workers and employers to ensure a safe and healthy working environment. Minister Hamilton encouraged a united commitment to promoting and maintaining workplace safety across all sectors.