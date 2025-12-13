Ministry of Housing office in Mabaruma to be fully operational in 1st quarter of 2026

Residents of Mabaruma, Region One (Barima-Waini) and surrounding communities will soon benefit from improved access to essential government services, as the new Mabaruma Housing Office is on track to become fully operational by the first quarter of 2026.

Designed to serve all three sub-regions and surrounding villages, the office will provide the full suite of housing services—from application processing and interviews to land-related support—bringing much-needed convenience to residents who previously had to travel long distances for assistance.

This new facility represents a major step in the Government’s ongoing commitment to decentralise services and ensure that every citizen, regardless of location, enjoys equal access to opportunities.

By establishing a permanent housing presence in the region, the Ministry aims to reduce processing times, strengthen community engagement, and create a smoother experience for first-time homeowners and long-standing applicants alike.

During a visit earlier today, Minister of Housing and Water, the Hon. Collin Croal, inspected the progressing works and expressed satisfaction with the steady pace of development. He noted that once completed, the office will be equipped with adequate staff and resources tailored to the specific needs of Region One residents—ensuring a more responsive and people-centred service model.

The facility, which will be housed within the Mabaruma Compound, marks a meaningful investment in regional development and underscores the government’s broader mission: bringing services closer to the people and supporting families on their journey toward secure and sustainable home ownership.