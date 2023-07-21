Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport on board Kares “One Guyana” T10 Blast

– Minister Ramson Jr. hopes to see further growth of tournament

The Culture, Youth and Sport Ministry is on board the inaugural Kares “One Guyana” T10 Tape ball Blast set for July 29-30 in Georgetown.

Minister Charles Ramson Jr. and Chairman of the National Sports Commission, Kashif Muhammad, recently met the event’s organisers at the Ministry’s Main Street location, and they both applauded them for creating a viable product. They hope to see the T10 Tape ball Blast grow to involve more teams and be contested over a longer period.

The Minister suggested that future finals of this event be stated at the National Stadium at Providence, given the Ministry’s magnitude of support for community-based tournaments. And the organising team – FL Sport – comprised of John Ramsingh, Romario Samaroo, Yusuf Ali and Akeem Greene, took up the Minister’s challenge to expand the tournament in the future.

The 32 teams participating in this inaugural tournament have come from all regions except Region Nine.

Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, Charles Ramson Jr., receiving his tournament jersey, as he could feature in the celebrity match for Charity on July 30

President Dr. Irfaan Ali, the tournament’s patron, recently recommitted his support for the tournament, noting it is an event that would bring many people together from varying communities under the “One Guyana” banner.

The President also unveiled the specially made, hand-crafted winner’s trophy. Prime Minister Brigadier (ret’d) Mark Phillips was present, and he also pledged his support for the tournament.

Several active and former national players would represent their teams over the two-day extravaganza.

Preliminary matches will be staged at the following grounds: Police Sports Club, the Guyana Defence Force, Queen’s College, YMCA, and Transport Sports Club, while the finals will be held at the Everest Cricket Ground on July 30.

To progress to the championship match, a team must win three matches on day one, and their semi-final on day two. They would then qualify to compete for the first prize of $1M cash and the specially crafted “One Guyana” Trophy.

The organisers are grateful for the support of Kares Engineering, who quickly committed to being the title sponsor, and Mohamed’s Enterprise, who have donated the first-place prize and offset the transportation cost for Team Moruca.

More so, Banks DIH, through the GT Beer brand, is fuelling the weekend; and Star Rentals, Avinash Contracting and Scrap Metal Inc., ENet, Regal Stationery and Computer Centre, Trophy Stall, Premier Insurance, Cricket Zone USA, Beacon Café, Continental Transport; Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport; National Sports Commission, RS53 RestoBar and Lounge, Jacobs Jewelry & Pawn Shop, First Change Builder Inc. Impressions Inc. and Sicko Mode, 94.1 BOOM FM, Assuria Insurance, Montra Restaurant & Longue have all committed to sponsoring this event.

The champions of this inaugural event will pocket $1M, while the losing finalist will collect $300,000. The two losing semi-finalists will walk away with $100,000 each, and there will be prizes for outstanding individual performances.

Additionally, there will be a celebrity match before the championship match, wherein the winning side will be rewarded with $200,000, which will be donated to a charity of their choice.

The celebrity match could feature President Ali, former national and international cricketers, entertainers, sponsors, media members, athletes, former and current Ministers, and other influential persons in Guyana.

Organisers are reminding that players will not only walk away with their pockets filled, there will be numerous instant prizes for the fans who participate in cricket novelty activities.

At the same time, children will be pampered with free rides, games, and treats in the Banks DIH Fun Zone.

There was a change in fixtures to accommodate the usage of normal mud pitches, as unanimously requested by participating teams.

Round of 16 matches commence at 13:30h at all five venues, while Super Eight matches start at 16:00h and will be played at QC, Police and Guyana Defence Force grounds only. The semifinals and final are on July 30 at Everest Cricket Ground.

Matches starting at 09:00h

Eccles All Stars vs Hero Riders – Queen’s College Ground

Ministry of Human Services and Social Security vs Bartica Bulls – Queen’s College Ground

Avinash All-Stars vs PB Contractors – YMCA ground

Continental Transport vs Moruca XI – Guyana Defence Force Ground

Eastsye vs Airport XI – Guyana Defence Force Ground

The United Crew vs Spartan Strikers – Guyana Defence Force Ground

Village Rams vs Young Steppaz – Transport Sports Club ground

Ministry of Housing & Water vs Central Stars – Police Sports Club ground

Matches starting at 11:00h

Ariel XI vs Movements Family – Queen’s College Ground

Big B’s Blairmont Blazers vs MS 13 XI – Queen’s College Ground

Team Corruption vs Upsetters – YMCA ground

Guyana Power & Light vs Laluni – Guyana Defence Force Ground

1Name Brand vs Storm Chasers – Guyana Defence Force Ground

Tarmac Titans vs EC Express – Transport Sports Club ground

Diamond Gunners vs Region Three Police – Police Sports Club ground

Avery Lounge vs V-Net Vipers – Police Sports Club ground.

