Ministerial briefing session held today for key stakeholders regarding SVG’s pro-temporal CELAC presidency

A Ministerial briefing session was convened today for key stakeholders regarding Saint Vincent and the Grenadines’ Pro-Tempore Presidency of the Community for Latin American and the Caribbean States (CELAC) for the period 2023.

The Meeting, targeting Cabinet Ministers and Permanent Secretaries was held at the Foreign Affairs Conference Room.

The session heard addresses from Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves; the National Coordinator of the CELAC Secretariat Dr. Douglas Slater and Deputy National Coordinator, Andreas Wickham

Prime Minister Gonsalves said on NBC Radio yesterday that he is already receiving support from other countries and arrangements are being made for the setting up of the CELAC Secretariat here in SVG.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/02/CELAC-SECRETARIAT.mp3

