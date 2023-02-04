Minister: Register for Phase 2 use of Digital ID cards from now Loop Barbados

Black Immigrant Daily News

Online applicants for the Barbados digital national ID – Trident cards, can expect to get their cards next as a fix is on its way.

Minister of Industry, Innovation, Science and Technology (MIST) David Ishmael has given his assurance that a solution is being worked on at this very moment and should come in some days’ time.

in the very next couple of days, we will have a full solution to that problem

He disclosed that hiccups behind the scenes delayed the process for online applicants. He was at the time responding to the question that some online registrants were being told to come in physically in order to get their information processed and they thought that defeated the whole purpose of the online modality.

Ishmael told media:

“We had some challenges along the way of course but a project of this magnitude that is affecting all of Barbados will have hiccups. And that’s a natural part of any type of project…

go through the process relative to the next wave of what this card can do, which is the digital ID component

“We’ve worked through many of those challenges in 2022 and I’m very satisfied with where we are right now and I believe that persons will be able to not only register but to have their cards shortly thereafter. There are still some persons who would have registered depending on when hey would have actually applied or started their registration process and then there are also persons who would have registered in different modalities. So for example persons who would have gone on our online registration portal, and I want to speak to that right now, because persons would have of course gone through that and we would have expected that would be a more convenient way for persons to go through the process for registering for the ID card but we had some significant challenges with it, technical challenges with it. Not only from the capacity for it to handle the load of the number of persons who would have gone through it trying to register, but also on the backend of it there are also challenges that we would have had from a technical perspective. Those are right now being rectified and I believe in the very short order, in the very next couple of days, we will have a full solution to that problem and those persons who registered via the online registration portal, we would then be able to move them through the system and have their cards delivered to them soon as well.”

He shared that in addition to the online challenge, new registrants who applied recently “they might still have a slight delay in terms of getting their cards. We’re saying three weeks or four weeks in many cases on average. But we’re saying if you think your delay has been too long, call the EBC [Electoral and Boundaries Commission] and follow up accordingly. We are trying to push these cards as fast possible and we are printing as people register.”

Minister Ishmael also made an appeal for all eligible persons to go ahead and register for the digital ID card and to collect the completed and ready cards if they applied. He added, “So I’m encouraging and appealing to all Barbadians, to continue to get your card, not only the physical card but also go through the process relative to the next wave of what this card can do, which is the digital ID component.”

