Minister Priya Manickchand to serve on board of Global Partnership for Education

Over the next two years, Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand will serve on the board of the Global Partnership for Education (GPE).

The Minister of Education Guyana was appointed as an alternate Board member of the Global Partnership for Education from January 2024 to December 2026.

The GPE is a leading organisation ensuring inclusive and equitable education for all and the only global fund solely dedicated to education, thus ensuring that every boy and girl can have hope, opportunity, and agency.

GPE, through its partnership, brings together all partners invested in education, consisting of more than 60 developing countries, donors, international organisations, civil society, teacher organisations, the private sector, and foundations.

Through this mechanism, GPE mobilises financing and knowledge to create sustainable solutions to education issues around the world.