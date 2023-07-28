Minibus driver stabbed to death by woman at Linden bus park

A Linden minibus driver was on Thursday evening stabbed to death in the vicinity of the Linden minibus park, Water and Hadfield Street, Georgetown by a female.

Dead is 37-year-old Zehron Nieuenkirk of West Ruimveldt Housing scheme, Georgetown while the suspect has been identified as Vanessa.

An eyewitness told detectives that he was sitting on the parliament building fence and was chatting with the now-dead man.

However, they were joined by the suspect, and during the conversation, the victim pinched her on her left hand but she “knocked away” his hand and pulled out a pointed brown-handled knife from her waist.

The eyewitness related that upon seeing the weapon, the victim told the woman that she cannot use it on him. The suspect, he added started to walk away when Nieuenkirk hugged and lifted her from behind in a joking manner.

Soon after the victim made a sound and was heard asking the woman “Is what you done to me girl?”.

At that time, the injured man pulled down his pants and showed the eyewitness a wound to his right-side groin area which was bleeding. After committing the act, the suspect fled the scene with the knife in her hand.

Meanwhile, a minibus conductor recalled that the victim had left the Linden bus park to purchase a loaf of bread but upon his return, he was clutching his lower right-side abdomen stating that the woman had stabbed him.

The injured man then request that the conductor take him to the hospital as such, he was placed in a minibus and taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital where he was admitted but later succumbed to his injuries.

The matter was reported and upon inspection of the man’s body, a wound was seen to his right-side groin area with what appeared to be blood stains on his pants.

His body is at GPHC Mortuary awaiting post-mortem. Efforts are being made to locate the suspect as investigations continue.