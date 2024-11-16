Minibus driver jailed for dangerous driving

A D’Edwards Village, West Bank Berbice, Region Five (Mahaica-Berbice) minibus driver who appeared in court on Tuesday was jailed for two months for dangerous driving.

Orlando Trim, 34, a minibus driver, appeared before Magistrate Ravindra Mohabier at the Blairmont Magistrate Court to answer three charges related to traffic violations.

He was charged with dangerous driving, failure to ensure the safety of a passenger, and breaching the condition of his road service licence.

http://www.inewsguyana.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/11/WhatsApp-Video-2024-11-27-at-11.59.02.mp4

He pleaded guilty to all three charges and was fined $5000 for failure to ensure the safety of passenger, $5000 for breach of condition of road service license, and was sentenced to two months imprisonment for dangerous driving.

The charges stemmed from an incident along the Rosignol Public Road on November 12, where he allowed a schoolchild to cling to the back of his bus as it was traversing along the roadway.