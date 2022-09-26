Miner’s murder: Wanted bulletin issued for father, son

Wanted: Shawn Thomas aka Troy Richards and Ackime Richards

Police have issued a wanted bulletin for a father and son as investigations continue into the murder of Ray Wame Narine, who was killed in Sand Hill, Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni).

Dead: Ray Wame Narine

Wanted are Shawn Thomas, called Troy Richards or ‘Cutty’, whose last known address is 26 Pearl Village, East Bank Demerara and Ackime Richards, who also resided at the same address and Second Avenue Diamond, East Bank Demerara.

The father and son are wanted for the murder of Narine, a miner of Spring Garden on the Essequibo Coast. Narine was shot dead when the duo allegedly opened fire on him and his twin brother Ron Keme Narine along with Rakesh Chunilall, also a miner of Banana Land, Berbice.

The incident occurred between 23:30h and 00:00h on Thursday at Sandhill Landing, Cuyuni River.

According to the Guyana Police Force, if anyone sees or has information about the whereabouts of the suspects, they can contact 225-6940, 225-8196, 226-7476, 225-2317, 227-1149 or the nearest police station.