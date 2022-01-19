Miner sustains head injuries after falling off truck in Port Kaituma

A 44-year-old miner identified as Dennis Bennnette of Canal Bank, Port Kaituma, Region One (Barima-Waini) is nursing injuries to his head and body after he fell off a truck on Tuesday.

The incident occurred at around 19:15h along the 10 Miles Main Access Road, Port Kaituma, Region One.

Bennette was one of five occupants in the tray of the motor lorry which was driven by a 32-year-old man.

Reports are that the truck was travelling at a fast rate of speed when Bennette attempted to sit on the rail. During the process, he lost his balance and fell onto the road.

One of the occupants immediately alerted the driver who stopped the vehicle and rushed to the man’s aid. Bennette was picked up in a semi-unconscious condition and taken to the Port Kaituma District Hospital where he was admitted a patient in a stable condition.

The driver was taken into police custody assisting with the investigations.