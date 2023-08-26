Miner stabbed to death at Imbamadai Landing

The body of Stenson Roland at the scene after he was stabbed

Police in Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni) are investigating the death of man, who was fatally stabbed by another male while imbibing at a shop at Imbamadai Landing, Upper Mazaruni River.

The dead man has been identified as Stenson Roland, a 35-year-old miner.

The police said the incident occurred sometime around 23:30 hrs on Saturday.

Investigations thus far revealed that Roland was consuming alcohol at Pompey’s shop at Imbaimadai Landing when the suspect, called ‘Rohaman’, suddenly approached him (deceased) and dealt him one stab with a knife to his upper left side chest and then fled into the bushes.

Police, on arrival at the scene, saw the body of Roland lying on the ground, clad in green 3/4 trousers and a blood-soaked grey vest. The body was examined, and a puncture wound was seen on the upper left-side chest area.

The body was examined by Community Health Worker Maraline Austin, who pronounced him dead at the scene. The body was then taken to the Community Health Center, awaiting a PME.

Investigation in progress.