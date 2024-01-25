Miner shot dead by grandfather whom he threatened to “chop and kill”

A miner was on Thursday shot dead by his grandfather whom he had threatened to “chop and kill” at his Hoppie Street, Dartmouth Essequibo Coast, Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam) home.

Dead is 29-year-old Jerold Marks of Lot 15 Hoppie Street, Dartmouth Essequibo Coast.

Based on reports received, Marks lived in the lower flat of the house owned by his 75-year-old grandfather.

However, on Wednesday at about 12:30h, Marks accused his grandfather of owing him $100,000 and threatened to “chop and kill” him with a cutlass if he didn’t pay.

As a result, the elderly man reported that matter to the Anna Regina Police Station thus resulting in the arrest of the miner. The man, however, requested that his grandson be given a warning and sent home.

On Thursday at about 07:15h, Marks reportedly armed himself with a cutlass and a piece of wood which he used to break a gate to the stairways leading to the upper flat of the house where his grandfather resides.

Not satisfied, he then broke the louvres panes of the windows on the lower flat of the house. Further, he damaged the windows of the elderly man’s canter bearing registration number, GLL 3623.

After the destruction, Marks then attacked his grandfather with the cutlass thereby threatening to kill him.

According to the elderly man, he was fearful for his life and asked his grandson to leave, but he refused and continued to threaten him. He even attempted to gain entry into the elderly man’s apartment.

In retaliation, the man armed himself with his license firearm and attempted to scare off his grandson but the young man persisted and continued to threaten him.

As a result, the suspect discharged one round from his shotgun which struck Marks to his lower right foot.

Following the shooting incident, the injured miner was rushed to the Charity Cottage Hospital where he was admitted a patient but later succumbed to his injuries.

The elderly man was subsequently arrested and his 12-gauge Semi-Automatic shotgun and two live cartridges confiscated and lodged.