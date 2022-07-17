Miner nabbed with illegal gun, ammo

A 43-year-old miner was arrested in the wee hours of today after he was found in possession of an unlicensed firearm and matching ammunition.

Police say that a party of ranks, acting on information received, went to a house in Werk-en-Rust, Georgetown around 03:20h.

Upon their arrival, the suspect was observed standing in front of the house and, on seeing the Police, he tried to escape.

The police gave chase and the suspect was apprehended. A search was carried out on his person during which a brown .38 Smith and Wesson revolver along with two (2) live matching rounds of ammunition were found in his left side pants waist.

He was told of the offence committed, cautioned and arrested. He was escorted to Brickdam Police Station.

Investigation in progress.