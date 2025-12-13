Police Constable remanded on 'possession of firearm with intent to injure' charge Dialysis demand outpaces GPHC's capacity as 246 new patients start treatment Tougher penalties for speeding, more ticketable offences coming - AG Less than 10% of tourism incentives being used - Pres. Ali urges stronger investment push A Christmas Miracle: From Infertility to New Life Against All Odds Students across Guyana &amp; C'bean signed up as Guyana launches revolutionary Digital School
Local News

Miner nabbed with 16 grams ganja at Itaballi Police Checkpoint

13 December 2025
Support us
This content originally appeared on INews Guyana.
Promote your business with NAN

A 51-year-old miner was arrested following the discovery of a quantity of ganja at the Itaballi Police Checkpoint, Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni), on Friday.

Based on reports received, police were performing duties at the checkpoint when a motor pick-up bearing registration number GVV 3523, en route to Black Water Backdam, was intercepted.

At the time, the vehicle was being driven by a 47-year-old male driver from Bartica, with two passengers.

However, during a search, two bulky transparent plastic bags containing the cannabis were found in the pocket of the suspect’s pants.

The miner from Buxton Village, East Coast Demerara (ECD), was taken to the Itaballi Police Outpost, where the ganja was weighed and amounted to 16.4 grams. Charges are expected to be laid shortly.

Subscribe to get the latest posts sent to your email.

Support us

Related News

13 December 2025

High-level meeting convenes to tackle reduced gold declarations

10 December 2025

Speed cameras now flagging illegal third lane driving

11 December 2025

PSC pushes for tax cuts, migrant-worker policies in Budget 2026

06 December 2025

Spanish-speaking national stabbed to death during robbery at Middle Road