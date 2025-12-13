Miner nabbed with 16 grams ganja at Itaballi Police Checkpoint

A 51-year-old miner was arrested following the discovery of a quantity of ganja at the Itaballi Police Checkpoint, Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni), on Friday.

Based on reports received, police were performing duties at the checkpoint when a motor pick-up bearing registration number GVV 3523, en route to Black Water Backdam, was intercepted.

At the time, the vehicle was being driven by a 47-year-old male driver from Bartica, with two passengers.

However, during a search, two bulky transparent plastic bags containing the cannabis were found in the pocket of the suspect’s pants.

The miner from Buxton Village, East Coast Demerara (ECD), was taken to the Itaballi Police Outpost, where the ganja was weighed and amounted to 16.4 grams. Charges are expected to be laid shortly.