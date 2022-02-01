Miner gets 3 years jail for setting woman’s house on fire

Lester Leander, 28, a miner of Wisroc Housing Scheme, Wismar, Linden, Region Ten (Upper Demerara-Berbice) was today sentenced to three years imprisonment for setting fire to a house.

Leander appeared before Magistrate Wanda Fortune at the Linden Magistrate’s Court where he was charged under Section 141 of the Criminal Law Offences Act Chapter 8:01.

The man pleaded guilty to the offence after the Administration of Justice Act was applied and the Magistrate subsequently handed down the sentence.

Leander was arrested on January 29 for the offence which was committed between January 28 and 29, 2022.

The house belonged to Tricia Glen of Obama Drive, Squatting Area, South Amelia’s Ward, Linden.