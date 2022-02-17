Miner feared dead after falling off boat bow

The Police in Regional Division Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni) have launched an investigation after a miner commonly known only as ‘Brother Ken’ is suspected to have drowned at Matouk Falls, Cuyuni River on Wednesday.

Preliminary reports stated that the missing man who hailed from Karrau Village, Mazaruni River was shuttling fuel with a metal boat which was powered by two 75 HP Yamaha outboard engines captained by Pargia Gibson.

However, after offloading the fuel they began their return journey when one of the engines developed a mechanical problem thus causing the boat to start drifting while at the same time taking in water.

As such, “Brother Ken” reportedly went to the bow of the boat and attempted to tie the boat to a nearby rock but whilst doing so, he allegedly slipped and fell overboard.

A search was launched by the boat operator with the assistance of a passing boat but he was not found. The matter was reported and a team of police ranks has travelled to the area to assist in the search and rescue mission.