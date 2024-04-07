Miner drowns while swimming across Cuyuni River

Dead: Carlos Gomes

A miner drowned sometime this afternoon while swimming across the Cuyuni River in Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni).

INews was told that Gomes is originally from Region Nine (Upper Takutu-Essequibo) but works at a mining camp in Region Seven.

At around 15:00h today, he was swimming across the Cuyuni River from one camp to another when he reportedly drowned somewhere in the vicinity of Makapa Hills.

This publication was told that after Gomes when down under the water, other miners who were nearby went in search of him and pulled up his body.

