Miner dies after mining pit collapses in NWD

Fifty-eight-year-old Christopher Bumbury of Pakera, Matthew’s Ridge, North West District (NWD) met his demise on Monday after the mining pit in which he was working collapsed. The incident took place at Highwood Backdam, Region One (Barima-Waini) NWD.

Based on information received, on the day in question, Bumbury and another worker were reportedly digging gravel at the bottom of the mining pit when it collapsed thus pinning him in the process. The other worker managed to escape.

An alarm was subsequently raised and other workers rushed to the aid of Bumbury but by the time, he was pulled from under the debris, he was already dead.

The body was transported to the Port Kaituma District Hospital awaiting a post mortem.